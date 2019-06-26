Does your dog have a habit of barking? Do you always know the reason for the barking? According to Caesar, “there are generally four basic triggers—and each carries a very clear message.”
I’m bored — Dogs need exercise and play time every day. So sometimes when the dog is left behind and is home alone, separation anxiety can be a factor. However, if the dog gets regular exercise and attention, he will be more tired and less likely to feel bored and suffer anxiety.
A bored dog will not only bark but also will look for things to do and sometimes Fido will find the wrong things to keep him busy like chewing up shoes, table legs or anything else he can find. In the event Fido is crated when he is alone, he could chew on his crate or just bark out of boredom.
I’m spoiled — Sometimes owners fall into the trap of giving their four-legged friend a toy or a treat to stop their barking. They might not realize it at the time, but they are rewarding their friend for the excessive barking.
I’m scared — At times, without intentionally doing it, we can make our dogs scared. Dogs are sensitive to our emotions, particularly when those emotions involve our own fears. Caesar’s website indicates that “when a person is fearful, pheromones are produced involuntarily and unconsciously, and through different means: damaged skin may promote the release of them, and there are specialized glands that produce chemicals of alarm.
In addition, the very feeling of alarm, fear and every other emotion correlates with physiological changes—from changes in heart rate and breathing rate, to sweating and metabolic changes.” Dogs can pick up all these signs and sense that something is wrong and begin to feel fearful.
I see a cat — Sometimes the best remedy is distraction. The instant your dog starts to behave inappropriately toward a cat, calmly lead or lure him away from the cat to the predesignated area. You should act calmly to avoid arousing the dog even more and you should avoid speaking to your dog. After a minute or two, release your dog in an equally low-key manner.
If the dog comes back and repeats the inappropriate behavior toward the cat, he should immediately go back to the “time-out“ area. The “time out area” could be any room in the house where the dog feels safe and secure and where the dog associates with good things.
If your Fido barks or has other unwanted behavior problems, consider taking a training class with the Heartland Dog Club. Training classes will resume in early August. Call to reserve your place and for additional information at 863–304–8582.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.