Donor Tree mural to be unveiled

AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center will celebrate the unveiling of The Donor Tree Mural, by Marge Carney from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the museum, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
The HCA event will also include Changing of the Guard Ceremony and Retirement Party for HCA President Fred Leavitt.
Guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers. There will be refreshments and a raffle. The event is open to the Public and admission is free.
For more information, contact Gaylin Thomas at gaylin@heartlandculturalalliance.org or call 863-414-1578.
