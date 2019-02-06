AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is offering a Saturday series of Drawing classes, by international award-winning artist, Beverly Marshall.
Classes take place on Saturdays, Feb. 9, 16, March 2, 9, and 16.
Beginning Drawing, 13 years and up, takes place 3-4:30 p.m. Level 2 Classes are from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Beginning Drawing Course consists of five weekly 90-minute classes. Students learn different techniques in shading, the importance of light and dark areas, how to break down an image, control a pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast whether it be people or landscapes.
Level II is a drawing class for intermediate artists who have had previous instruction in pencil drawing. Students will build on skills from their Beginning Drawing Class. They will learn more advanced levels of how to shade, focus on pencil control and different techniques in shading. they will also learn how to scale a drawing up and down.
Cost for five week courses including supplies is $125. HCA members save 10 percent.
For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Gaylin at 863-414-1578 or mothomas@embarqmail.com.
