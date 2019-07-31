SEBRING — A new, community-wide Drumming Circle is forming in Highlands County with their first gathering from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd.
This is a one hour long community event. All ages are welcome to join in this drumming circle. It is non-denominational, non-religion affiliated. All kinds of drums are welcome. Bring a Tibetan bowl if you want.
Spiritual growth, healing and increased awareness are some of the goals of the organizers. Participants will be offered to take part in Yogic breathing and chanting (short repetitive songs), as well as drumming the instrument of their choice. There will be a guided meditation at the start of the drumming.
All levels of participation and spontaneous leadership are encouraged. No ego will be in charge of the circle. Rules of the Round Table apply (look it up on Youtube). All participants are considered equal and important.
This is a drug and alcohol free venue. Goal is to achieve an enlightened state through drumming while doing breath-work, chants and guided meditation.
For more information, contact Adam Abbott via DM on Facebook or text 863-991-0345. Circle will convene every four weeks on Friday during the new moon.
