SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution Highlands Chapter winner for the Arthur M. and Berdena King Eagle Scout Contest for 2019 was Christopher D. Wolf from Boy Scouts of America Unit No. 846. Christopher earned the Honor of Eagle Scout in 2017.
“Christopher read to us and received his winning certificate at our Chapter Meeting,” said the group.
His award winning Patriotic Theme Essay was on Alexander Hamilton. From the Chapter he received a Certificate and a check for $100.
“We wish him the best with his essay going to the Florida State Society Level for judging,” added the group.
The NSSAR (National Society Sons of the American Revolution) is a proud organization of the male descendants of those patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For more information, please call James at 954-524-7278.
