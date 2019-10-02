Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to offer “Faces, A Pencil Drawing Course,” by Beverly Marshall.
This is a drawing class for beginning to intermediate artists who have had some previous interest in pencil drawing. Students will build on their existing drawing skills to learn more advance levels of how to shade, pencil control and different techniques in shading. The focus of this class will be the human face.
Attention will be paid to detail and contrast to bring more realism in the drawing. The course focus will be on expressions and capturing emotions, as well as facial structures using a grid method. The class is designed to help emerging artists define their vision by exposing them to different subject matter.
The five, 90-minute classes take place on consecutive Saturdays, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street, Second floor in Avon Park. Cost for the course is $130, including supplies. HCA members save 10%.
Class Schedules
Session One is Saturdays from 2:30-4 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, and Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Session Two will be Saturdays from 2:30-4 p.m. on Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Dec. 7.
To register, contact Gaylin at 863-441-1578 or by email at mothomas@embarqmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501c(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
