AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) is presenting an exhibition called Vanishing Florida: Photography by Kevin Boldenow in the lower lobby of the Alan Jay Wildstein Theater for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park, Wednesday, Feb. 6 – Wednesday, May 8. Those interested in Boldenow’s work may meet the photographer during the exhibition’s opening reception on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. in MOFAC.
Boldenow’s photography captures the endangered landscapes of Florida. He has described his work as “a look outside our surroundings. I want people to feel as if they are a part of my picture. We are a part of nature and coexist with every living thing on this planet. Harming nature inflicts damage on all of us and does away with a piece of our soul.”
Boldenow has commented that early in his life, his father instilled in him a particular respect for nature. “I learned how ignoring Mother Nature’s wonders could only lead to certain disaster. Growing up in the 1960s, I realized how destructive a course we had taken—dumping pollutants in the Great Lakes, air quality, and the use of DDT and other pesticides without proper testing was upsetting the balance of our ecology.”
“I’m hoping my photography, no matter where taken, creates a better understanding of our environment,” Boldenow said. “I want my audience to recognize the beauty and power of nature, not just in Florida, but everywhere in the world.”
MOFAC is located in the Wildstein Center at SFSC, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. The museum is open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for group tours. Patrons of the Wildstein Center may visit the museum one hour prior to matinee and evening performances. For more information about MOFAC and its programs or to request a museum tour contact Megan Stepe, curator, at 863-784-7240 or email stepem@southflorida.edu or visit mofac.org.
