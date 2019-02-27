SEBRING — Publix Super Markets Charities has awarded Heartland Food Bank $13,600 from its 2018 Food for All Campaign. A check was presented to Marilyn Schnell, director of Heartland Food Reservoir, Inc., on Feb. 6, 2019 at the Food For All Luncheon held at the Publix Headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.
“The Board of Directors of the Heartland Food Bank and all of its partner agencies wish to express their gratitude for the generous support of Publix Super Markets Charities which allows us to continue our mission to let no one go hungry in Highlands County,” said the Heartland Food Reservoir, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.