SEBRING — “A huge thank you to Mason G. Smoak Foundation and Youth Leadership Highlands Class VIII,” said the Heartland Food Bank. “For their Grocery Store Race food/fundraiser benefiting the Heartland Food Bank!”
The 2019 Youth Leadership class had 22 kids from Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid high schools who obtained sponsors to buy groceries to stock the food bank shelves. During this fun event, teams of four competed with each other to try and get the most groceries in their carts within a specified period of time.
This year’s class, some adults from sponsor companies and the food bank Board of Directors collected 2,124 pounds of food (815 pounds more than last year) costing $3,534.58. They had enough money left over to make a cash donation to the food bank of $750!
“Thank you to the YLH kids, the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, Publix at Southgate Shopping Center Sebring, race referee Leslie Behm, everyone else who took part,” said the Food Bank. “and especially to Amy Smith, Executive Director of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, for all her hard work in putting this food/fundraiser together every year!”
