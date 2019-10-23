Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — On Saturday, Oct. 19, a benefit flea market was held in the VVA building located at 33565 Grand Prix Dr. in Sebring, behind Walmart. The Associates Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 1097 organized the flea market to help raise funds for Vietnam Veterans.
Many Vietnam Veterans came home with physical disabilities or mental problems. For years the American public forgot about Vietnam Veterans; but, now times have changed and the American public shows appreciation to Vietnam Veterans, along with other veterans for serving their country. This appreciation was evident at the Saturday Flea Market as many Highlands County residents crowded into the VVA building to hunt for bargains, disregarding the inclement weather.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1097 in Highlands County is a non-profit service organization with a purpose to assist all Veterans, but especially Vietnam Veterans. VVA conducts weekly PTSD classes in their building and provide assistance to Vets who need rides to doctors or grocery stores etc. They have teams to assist incarcerated veterans with their transition into society and to assist homeless veterans or any Veteran who needs help. For veteran assistance or more information see VVA1097.com.
