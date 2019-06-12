SEBRING — Members from the Garden Club of Sebring attended Summer Camp at the Highlands County Family YMCA on Monday, June 3. Several members were there to instruct the summer campers about gardening and how to plant an Amaryllis Bulb. All campers were provided with a pot, soil, bulb and pot cover, then shown how to plant the bulb and given instructions to care and water their plant.
Materials were donated by Club member Ray Adelmann. Campers enjoyed getting into the soil and doing their own planting. They took their plants home and will have to wait for a few months for a beautiful Amaryllis to bloom.
Garden Club members who volunteered for this project were Ray Adelmann, Benny Monroe and Dottee Cohen. The Garden Club thanks YMCA director Mike Batiato for allowing the Garden Club to assist with summer camp and for the placement of an ad in our annual Yearbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.