AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club ended its fiscal year with a luncheon held at Advent Health, Sebring Campus. Christen Johnson, director/Foundation and volunteer services, spoke to the group, telling them about the many services offered by the hospital.
She also answered the question of why the hospital changed its name from Florida Hospital. Bobby Clark told the group about the farmers market that is held at the hospital each Friday and open to the public.
The officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were installed into office by Betty Hannah. Officers are: President, Rosie Longanecker; Vice President, Betty Scott; Secretary, Theresa Serafin; and Treasurer, Anita Helbig.
President Longanecker presented her agenda for the next year, which includes maintaining the Chamber of Commerce garden, decorating Avon Park City Hall for Christmas, holding a flower show, having a plant sale, assisting garden club members with maintaining their gardens and landscaping around the Blue Star Marker when road construction is completed.
The next meeting of the club will be held at the Avon Park Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12. For information, call 863-452-1927.
