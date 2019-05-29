SEBRING — It was a joyful occasion for members of the Garden Club of Sebring as they gathered on Monday, May 20 for the last meeting of this season. Not only were new officers installed, a scholarship was awarded to a very special young lady.
The Garden Club has been in existence since 1935, and for a number of those years has offered a scholarship to a Sebring High School Graduate planning to major in agriculture, horticulture, farming or any fields related to agriculture. Last year’s recipient of this scholarship was Jayma Barnett.
Miss Barnett entered school at SFSC and excelled in her classes making all A’s and was named on the President’s list. She had now been accepted to the Abraham Baldwin School of Agriculture in Georgia. Therefore, the Executive Board made a decision to continue supporting Barnett as she takes this next step toward realizing her dreams and awarded her this year’s Scholarship for $1,000.
Although Highlands County is primarily agriculture, we are saddened that we have not been getting the response from students in applying for our scholarship in the last few years.
If your student will be a senior next school year and is interested in applying or you want more information regarding requirements, please email our Scholarship Chair, Dawn Gross at dgross4024@gmail.com.
After the scholarship presentation the new officers for the Garden Club of Sebring were installed and will serve for the next two years. They are as follows: President Barbara Edwards, Vice President Anita Hanlon, 2nd Vice President Grace Limoncelli, Secretary Dawn Gross, Treasurer Dottee Cohen and Members at Large, Pat LeFiles, Bennie Monroe and Diann Spicer.
Boxes of flower seeds and plants were given to both outgoing and incoming officers, followed by a delicious luncheon prepared by the Executive Board. Cake and punch were also provided. The Garden Club of Sebring will begin its next season on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
