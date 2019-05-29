AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Grace and Cheryl Canada in the HCA Museum Gallery, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception Saturday, June 1, from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments provided. Event is open to the public and admission is free.
Grace Canada is known for her realistic nature paintings. Watercolor is the favored medium, but she has also worked with oil painting, stained glass, china painting, porcelain and shell mosaics. Grace has exhibited in several art shows in Virginia, University of Phoenix, Waterford, St. Felix Museum and the Virginia State Fair.
In Florida, exhibits have been in Highlands Art League, Lake Placid, Florida State College and Highland’s Ridge.
Cheryl Canada finds natural inspiration from seashells and sea life. Various sea shell combinations are shaped into floral pictures, wreaths, shell bouquets and mosaics. She loves embroidery, crochet and pencil drawing.
Her works have been displayed at the Highlands Art League, several art shows of Highlands County including: The Heartland Cultural Alliance exhibit at the Sebring Airport, Highland Ridge Craft Show, the Lake Placid Art League’s Art and Fine Craft Show and SFSC Museum of Florida Art and Culture.
The show will be up through the month of July. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact Norma Evans by phone at 863-385-3533 or email nrpe1901@gmail.com.
