SEBRING — During the Harder Hall ladies league play on Thursday, June 27, Sandi Wolfram got her first hole-in-one on the 104-yard 9th hole. She finished First with +6 and 20 points with Bonnie Lennox taking Second with +1 and 25 points. Sandi and Ronna Mason both had chip-ins.

Rounding out the group were Helen, Joyce, Marsha and Barbara. The league plays on Mondays and Thursdays. Anyone interested in playing with the league, please contact the course at 863-382-0500.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments