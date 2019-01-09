AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is excited to present the inaugural HCA Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, featuring:
Fine Art and Craft Exhibit of 24 select HCA Artists* at the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main Street. Open House and Cobbler Sale in train car at the Avon Park Depot Museum; rock painting and book sale at the Avon Park Public Library; exhibit of Melissa Platt’s digital imaging at the HCA Museum Gallery; print raffle and book sale at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and food vendors, indoor seating and door prize.
*Select artists: Alice Hansen, Andre Lopez, Barbara Wade, Beverly Marshall, Bonnie MacDonald, Cindy Cole, Cindy Rose Eaton, Deeter Rhoton, Dorothy Bade, Grace and Cheryl Canada, Jacqueline Andrews, James Ward, Jim Leary, John Henry, Lynda Gruber, Margaret Carney, Mary Seigfreid, Maureen Fulginiti, Monica Turner, Rose Besch, Sharon Hawkins, The Artists' Group (TAG) and Tony Tapia.
For more information, contact Fred Leavitt at info@heartlandculturalalliance.org or call 863-402-8238.
