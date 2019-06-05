LAKE PLACID — Each year, Highland County Audubon Society awards up to three scholarships to Highlands County high school seniors. This year, two seniors from Lake Placid High School, and one senior from Sebring High School received a $500 scholarship from the Highlands County Audubon Society (HCAS) during their school’s end-of-year award ceremonies.
The award of the competitive scholarships is based on the applicant’s field of study, academic achievement and response to essay questions. Each year HCAS scholarship applications are available to those seeking a college degree related to environmental studies such as Ornithology, Environmental Science/Engineering, Biology, Hydrogeology, Ecology, Conservation, Geoscience or related fields. Applications are available to Highlands County High School seniors at the beginning of the year and are available through the School’s Guidance/Career Counselor Office.
The three very deserving seniors to receive a 2019 HCAS Scholarship were Aubrey Lanier and Clayton Vance from Lake Placid High; and Jacey McHargue from Sebring High. Aubrey Lanier and Clayton Vance will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University and plan on studying Civil or Environmental Engineering. Jacey McHargue will be attending the University of Florida, and plans on pursuing a degree in Environmental Management.
Highlands County Audubon Society, Inc., was founded in 1960 to educate, aid in conserving natural ecosystems and help with habitat conservation through increasing public awareness, field trips, a newsletter, advocacy and volunteer activities. HCAS’s purpose is to promote an understanding of wildlife and the environment that supports it, encouraging the protection of all species of flora, fauna, and marine life, and promote the sensible us of natural resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.