SEBRING — EAA Chapter 1240 is a local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The local chapter was formed in 1998, and was initially located in Avon Park. A few years later, the Sebring Regional Airport provided two T-hangers for the chapter to use rent free to store chapter materials and conduct pancake breakfasts.
There is significant aviation history at Sebring Regional Airport, during World War II as it operated as Hendricks Field. The EAA chapter recognizes and supports the significance of this legacy, by hosting vintage aircraft, such as the EAA B-17, “Aluminum Overcast, The Ford Tri-Motor, the North American Aviation warbird formation flying training and having the chapter rebuild and repair a 1946 Aeronca Champ as a youth project. One of the chapter members recently purchased a Stearman that was once based at Tuskegee, Alabama.
As the chapter developed, one of its main objectives became youth aviation education and involvement. The EAA Young Eagles program became the vehicle for this area to develop. Members continue to build their own projects as well.
As the chapter grew, it became necessary to obtain more space. A new chapter headquarters was completed in 2013, and has been named the Aviation Development Center, to continue the many community based events focusing on youth aviation education.
The Sebring Historical Quarterly Lunch is at the Jack Stroup Civic Center Downtown Sebring behind the library. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking and Pot Luck Lunch is served at Noon. There is a $5 donation for non-members, and members are free. They can call the Sebring Historical Society at 863-471-2522 or email them at info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org and visit their Facebook page.
SPEAKER INFORMATION: The speaker for the July 27 meeting will be Dale Huffman, Vice President of EAA 1240. Mr. Huffman is an aviation enthusiast and a pilot, and lives in Avon Park. It is planned to have one of the Chapter’s high school students join Mr. Huffman and be a part of the presentation.
The presentation will be an audio-visual presentation of facts and many pictures of EAA 1240 in action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.