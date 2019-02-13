SEBRING — The Rev. Laura M. White Tutoring Program of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. church, located at 870 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. in Sebring, where Rev. Dr. D.A. Bonney is the pastor, held an “I Have a Dream” essay contest. The winners of the essay were third-grade student, Luz Echavvaria and fifth-grade student, Nicolas Caruso.
Luz wrote in her essay the following statement, ”I plan to put all my effort into my degree and go to college. I can listen in school, listen to the teacher and my work will not be inexplicable and learning will never be obsolete.”
Nicolas wrote in his essay, “My dream is making it to the NBA-I realized that football was more physically complicated, and the plays were inexplicable for me. I became very optimistic about my future playing basketball and that is my dream.”
The winners were presented with a first place medallion and $25. The Rev. Laura M. White Women of Purpose Tutoring Program meets every Wednesday from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages preschool through high school. Dinner is served immediately after tutoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.