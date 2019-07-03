Serving on the board of the Children’s Museum since 2008, Sebring native Kelly Dressel got involved because of a personal connection to the activity center.
“My husband worked Saturdays when our boys were small. I’d bring them to the museum before lunch at McDonald’s. Then it was back to the house for naps until Scott came home.” Laughing, she wonders if the original director, Linda Crowder, saw something in this active mom years ago.
Dressel admits to struggling to say “no” and soon Crowder recruited her. At nearly every fund raiser since that time, when the museum closed in January 2015 due to issues with the roof, Dressel took a breather. Then the Sebring High School graduate who has a degree in advertising from University of Florida stepped off the non-profit board to serve part time with rebranding. Soon she found herself leading the organization
Hired full time, she opened the satellite location within Lakeshore Mall the summer of 2017 so families had a place to enjoy as reconstruction on the aging downtown building proceeded. Inevitable delays due to insurance and construction aside, this eager worker and her staff of two declare it a labor of love. The team works 13-hour days and she admits to shedding some tears. Even so, when the long, hot hours end in the completion of the Publix grocery store facade, it is completely worth it.
“I’m fortunate my family was and is supportive to the efforts to rebuild this community icon.” Carrying the title of “Executive Director,” she joked it encompasses supreme power to cleaning the toilets. She wonders how the original director ever managed to do it all.
“For a rural community to have a children’s museum like this is very unusual. It still amazes me that Linda established it.” Dressel refers to Crowder as Godmother of the Museum while Crowder offers advice intermittently, but is quick to remind she is retired. The nuggets of wisdom include a computer file entitled “how to do everything.”
Dressel noted it is very different out on the floor than sitting on the board. She encourages adults to stop in and take a look at what is going on.
“We are not a daycare. Parents and grandparents are expected to play with their kids.” Intriguingly, there are currently no televisions in the building, it is all hands-on play and she hopes to keep it that way. Dressel feels encouraging the arts and creatives — imagination sparking activities — is the best legacy she can leave. She struggles with explaining the small but mighty engagement as children create their own magic building stories as they move uninhibited through the stations.
Serving children from lower Polk to Okeechobee, Desoto, Hardee and Highlands counties, Dressel aches to begin providing field trips and birthday parties once more.
“We are trying really hard to be patient, but we get calls every day.” For now, the popular mailboxes of the mini post office wait to be filled and the race car, fire truck and tractor sit silent. Soon however the joyful laughter of children will ring throughout the exhibits and the expanded agricultural displays highlighting our local region will offer imaginative play for a new generation of youth.
See Facebook for sneak peeks: Children’s Museum of the Highlands
View the evolving website: ChildrensMuseum.com. Kelly Dressel can be contacted at 863-451-5385 or by email at Director@ChildrensMuseum Highlands.com.
