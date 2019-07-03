Knights of Columbus donate to Arc photo

Members of the Knight of Columbus Council 5441 presented Ridge Area Arc a check with proceeds from their 2019 Tootsie Roll Drive. From left: Grand Knight Victor Quintana, Ridge Area Arc Director of Development Donna Scherlacher, Past Grand Knight Arnold Austin and Treasurer Mark Walczak.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities has been in existence since 1970. This years’ drive by the Knights of Columbus Council 5441 benefited Ridge Area Arc in the amount of $1,390.50.

Past Grand Knight, Arnold Austin along with Grand Knight, Victor Quintana and Treasurer of the Council, Mark Walczak visited the Ridge Area Arc campus recently to present the proceeds to Arc’s Director of Development, Donna Scherlacher. The funds generated from this drive will be used to support Ridge Area Arc’s mission to be the best consumer-focused provider of services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Highlands and the surrounding counties.

“We are so very grateful to the Knights of Columbus for this generous donation, we will use these funds efficiently to benefit the individuals we serve,” said Scherlacher.

Knights of Columbus Council 5441 is at 1520 Prospect Drive in Sebring. For more information, call 863-385-0987.

Ridge Area Arc is at 4352 Independence Street in Avon Park. For more information call 863-452-1295.

