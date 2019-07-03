AVON PARK — The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities has been in existence since 1970. This years’ drive by the Knights of Columbus Council 5441 benefited Ridge Area Arc in the amount of $1,390.50.
Past Grand Knight, Arnold Austin along with Grand Knight, Victor Quintana and Treasurer of the Council, Mark Walczak visited the Ridge Area Arc campus recently to present the proceeds to Arc’s Director of Development, Donna Scherlacher. The funds generated from this drive will be used to support Ridge Area Arc’s mission to be the best consumer-focused provider of services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Highlands and the surrounding counties.
“We are so very grateful to the Knights of Columbus for this generous donation, we will use these funds efficiently to benefit the individuals we serve,” said Scherlacher.
Knights of Columbus Council 5441 is at 1520 Prospect Drive in Sebring. For more information, call 863-385-0987.
Ridge Area Arc is at 4352 Independence Street in Avon Park. For more information call 863-452-1295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.