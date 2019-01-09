SEBRING — Lion Annette Hebert of Sebring Lions Breakfast Club presented Abigail Doucet with Samaritan’s Touch with a check for $1,000 on Thursday, Dec. 13 at their regular Thursday morning meeting.
Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is an organization that provides free primary and specialized medical, dental and vision care to uninsured, financially struggling families. They receive no state or federal funding. They rely on generous donations from a caring community.
Founded in 1973, the Sebring Breakfast Lions Club is a small group. They welcome any new members or anyone with questions. They do a variety of community services and their primary goal is promoting eye care and eye health to the needy in our area. If you are interested in joining our club or want to know what they are all about, meetings are held every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the All-American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
For more information, email sebringlionsbreakfastclub@hotmail.com, call 239-250-2352 or visit Sebring Lions Breakfast Club on Facebook.
