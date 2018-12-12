SEBRING — On Nov. 15, the Sebring Lions Breakfast Club hosted Second Vice District Governor Lion “Chip” Blair, who presented several Lions with special awards of achievement.
This prestigious award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, was established as Lions Clubs International Foundation’s (LCIF) highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service. The award was presented to Lion Annette Hebert.
Lion John Wagner received his pin for 50 years of service, Lion Max Riley received his pin for 25 years of service and Lion Michael Franchio received his pin for 10 years helping the community. Lion Bill Francis accepted his Lion of the Year award for his endless hours of special projects.
Founded in 1973, the Sebring Lions Breakfast Club is a small group but its ranks swell dramatically as winter resident Lions come down for the season. Any new members are welcome or anyone with questions. The Club performs a variety of community services but its primary goal is promoting eye care and eye health to the needy in our area. If interested in joining the Lions Breakfast Club, attend a meeting, which are held every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
For more information, search Sebring Lions Breakfast Club on Facebook.
