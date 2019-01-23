HENDERSON, TENN — A student from Highlands County was among approximately 80 students receiving degrees from Freed-Hardeman University on Dec. 14, 2018. Heather Polston of Sebring, received a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies and in elementary education.
Freed-Hardeman University provides an exceptional education from a distinctly Christian perspective. FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees.
