SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) donated Christmas toys to the Highlands County Salvation Army in a joint effort to make Christmas a little brighter for local children. This is the fourth year the chapter has supported this program.
The chapter’s Legislative Affairs chair, Tom Nunnallee also is an Executive Director on the Advisory Board of the Highlands County Salvation Army. He coordinated the effort with Majors Tim and Janice Roberts of the local Salvation Army chapter to make the donation a reality. Chapter member Glenn West and his wife Pam were the biggest individual donors of toys. Pam works at RE/MAX Realty Plus, and coordinated an area-wide toy drive with them.
This year the toy drive was joined by the Avon Park Bombing Range, the Avon Park Breakfast Rotary Club, and the Avon Park High School Interact Club. Earlier in the year, project coordinators Glenn and Pam West took advantage of the Toys R’ Us, Inc. bankruptcy and acquired some $10,000 in free toys for the effort.
Without a doubt, this is a very special year for the project. The local chapters of MOAA and the Salvation Army greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of those who donated several sleighs full of toys for the program. A special thanks to all who donated toys.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 393,000 members worldwide.
“It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are some 420 chapters at the local level, representing the seven uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members qualify for auxiliary membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter President, Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.
