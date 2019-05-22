LAKE PLACID — On Wednesday, May 8, the Lake Placid Garden Club held their installation of officers for the upcoming year. Sharon Diaz conducted the installation with a delightful Cinco de Mayo theme. Garden Club members appreciate the new board members for retaining the same positions for next year.
Thank you was given to the Lake Placid Garden Club members for all their volunteer efforts throughout the year and also “keeping their sense of humor” while performing the work that made each event and meeting successful. “See you in September and have a happy and safe summer,” said the Club.
For additional information, please call Paula at 863-835-2419 or Sherry at 770-605-0277.
