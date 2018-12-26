LAKE PLACID — Sixteen members and guests of the Lake Placid Garden Club set out on an out of the ordinary field trip to the Buck Island Ranch property on Dec. 13 for a swamp buggy ride that was approximately 2.5 hours long. The tour was conducted by Dustin Angell, head of the educational division of Archbold Biological Station in Venus.
One of the stops was by a very large group of cows who meandered to the fence to look at the Club while they looked back, perhaps looking for a treat. The Club rode beside and behind cows and their calves while in their fields.
A very large, invasive snail species named Giant African Land Snail, whose pink sack of eggs were planted on anything just above the water line, is a main food source of the Limpkin, a swamp and marsh bird, which now has come to the area to feed. Limpkins have a screaming cry that is hard to miss. Another bird that finds it home on the ranch is the crested Caracara, a member of the Falconidae. As the buggy rode along, the Club went through hammocks, spotted deer and goats in their pens.
“This was a fun way to be educated about the area” said Sharon Diaz, trips and tours chair of the Lake Placid Garden Club. “How proud we were of this establishment in our county. It was an adventure well worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.