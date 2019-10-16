Special to Highlands News-Sun
FORT MYERS — The Lake Placid Garden Club took a car trip to All Native Garden Center, Nursery and Landscape in Fort Myers on Sept. 25. The trip was attended by 13 members and friends.
The class was given by the very knowledgeable John Sibley on “Creating a Florida Friendly Landscape.” There are ground covers like the Black-eyed Susan and Sunshine Mimosa. The shrubs like Simpson’s Stopper and Beautyberry are favorites of local and migrating birds. Butterflies enjoy the shrub Necklace Pod while the Bahama Cassia is an excellent “host” shrub for butterflies.
The plants discussed were brought into the classroom for the Club to see firsthand. “The variety of native plants, shrubs and trees are amazing,” said the Club.
Native plants are perfectly suited for the Florida environment. After thousands of years, they have adapted themselves to survive our weather conditions. The nursery was well stocked with many native plants as well as some non-native ones that also do well in Florida.
The group had a delicious lunch at the KJ Restaurant in Fort Myers after the class.
Article written by Sharon Diaz, trip coordinator Lake Placid Garden Club.
