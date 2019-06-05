SEPT. — Our first meeting of the year was held at the American Legion in Lake Placid. The speaker was Larry Smith who gave a wonderful presentation about pollinators.Youth Gardening & Garden Therapy were our activities in Sept.
OCT. — Phil Elting was our speaker and he sold some beautiful bromeliads. Many questions about where to grow them, sun or shade, etc. The District IX Fall meeting was attended by nine of us. Also, Garden Therapy at Lake Placid Health Care Center and Youth Gardening at the library were our October activities.
NOV. — We had no speaker this month—each table made their own arrangement from the members yard cuttings—it was wonderful to see the different ideas and a number was drawn from each table to take the arrangement home for Thanksgiving. Dates scheduled for Holiday Home Tour workshops. Herb and Judy Biddle were introduced as new members.
DEC. — A very joyous and happy meeting. The meeting began with Paula Fabik reading “A Christmas Cup of Tea,” a heartwarming true story. Door prizes were won by many members and even Mrs. Santa (Dianne Kurek) was in her rocker wishing Merry Christmas and passing out token gifts. A door prize of $25 was won by a very “lucky” member.
Each table then played the “left/right” game which was enjoyed with exuberance and giggles. Cheering when the HHGT report was given—very successful fundraiser with proceeds to go toward scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Meeting ended with the singing of “Jingle Bells.”
JAN. — First, we would like to wish our members, family and friends a very Happy New Year. Our 2019 meeting was well attended with 53 members and seven guests. Dustin Angell, Archbold Biological Station gave an informative history talk with many members asking questions.
Monthly activities Garden Therapy and Youth Gardening were held; however, more volunteers are needed. Trip planned to Ringling Museum in Sarasota for Feb. 26. Tidbit Gardener—John Reece gave info about papayas. A 50/50 drawing was held with Margo Sanders winning $69.
FEB. — Speaker was Charles Hamilton from Robbins Nursery who answered many questions on different plants and plant diseases. Board recommendations voted on and changes to bylaws read. Trip to Ringling in Sarasota announced and a trip to Buck Island Ranch.
Appreciation picnic signup sheet went around and the plant sale on March 2 worker sheet was passed around. The 50/50 winner was Joyce Miles winning $81.
MARCH — Plant sale a success March 2. Replanting at the Legion’s memorial garden was discussed and planting is almost ready to begin. Trip to Top Tropicals is scheduled for April 4. Member picnic date is March 27. 50/50 winner of $61 was Marian Chambers. March 29 several members planted and refurbished the Veterans Memorial Garden at the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid.
APRIL — Forty-nine members and three guests in attendance. Slate of board officers for 2019-2020 presented and approved. Don Bates, speaker from Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums gave information and answered questions about caladiums. Trip report to Buckingham Farms & Top Tropical in Ft. Myers given. 50/50 won by Wanda Dickson $58.
MAY — Cinco de Mayo was our party theme for the last meeting of the year. Awards and thank yous were given out from the co-presidents for jobs well done. Lunch was tacos, rice, beans and cake for dessert. Janet made a wonderful punch, everyone wants the recipe. 50/50 in the amount of $79 was won by Wanda Dickson.
New board was installed by Sharon Diaz and Sue Rood who did a wonderful job. There will a dedication/ceremony at the American Legion on May 15 of the newly planted Memorial Garden. Holiday Home Tour planning meeting was held at 2:10 p.m.
We also support Keep Lake Placid Beautiful and other downtown beautification projects. The roses around the flagpole are maintained in honor of law enforcement by Lake Placid Garden Club. Scholarships, camperships and sponsorships are awarded each year and this year will total $3,000.
Also, we support Ag Venture and Lake Placid High School Grad Night. Our meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month from September to May. Come and enjoy flowers, fauna and fun. Please call Paula at 863-835-2419 or Sherry at 770-605-0277.
