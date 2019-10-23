Special to Highlands News-Sun
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Gardeners, under the direction of the Lake Placid Garden Club, are beginning their fourth year of meetings at the Lake Placid Library. The meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month during the school year from 2:15-3 p.m. All elementary age children are invited to join us in the small group room right inside the door. Parents are welcome. They have an exciting year of hands-on garden projects planned.
The group’s first meeting was Sept. 18. The children met their adult garden buddies, completed garden maintenance and potted a cardboard palm to take home. To encourage the children to explore the nooks and crannies in the garden, quotes were written on magnolia leaves and hidden around the garden for the children to find and share with the group.
Then plans were made for October’s meeting and the children chose places for adding Fairy Gardens. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the children created Fairy Gardens throughout the area. The Garden Club encourages young children to visit with their parents and play in the raised bed Fairy Garden. The Garden Club wants to inspire young visitors to use their imagination and enjoy the wonders of the garden.
The Junior Gardeners very active schedule planned for the year includes:
Feeding our feathered friends on Nov. 20; floral arranging with Florida natives and garden flowers on Dec. 18; apple snail planters with succulents on Jan. 15; painting garden stones on Feb. 19; Spring Break in March; pressed flower bookmarks for seniors on April 15 and painting a clay pot on May 20.
The Club begin each meeting with some simple Garden Yoga moves while waiting for everyone to arrive. Then share time and introducing the project for the day. Next they move outside for some hands-on activities. Lake Placid Garden Club members act as buddies and assist the children with all projects while sharing their love of gardening.
Rosie Adkins, Sharon Diaz, Sue Rood and Heather Snoody have been faithful helpers even meeting during the summer months to maintain Marie’s Garden at the library. Come and see the youth garden at the Lake Placid library sometime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.