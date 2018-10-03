GFWC Lake Placid Woman's Club started it's 90th year of service to the community at their September 20 meeting. The Club was started in 1928 and has remained active since. Currently our membership is 114 talented women involved in many volunteer endeavors throughout the community and through the State and National Federation. A Junior Woman's Club celebrated it's 4th and a brand new Juniorettes Club was started this year, insuring a continuation of the organization.
