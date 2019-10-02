Special to Highlands News-Sun
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club got off to a great start for their new club year welcoming six new members to the group of 59 members and six guests in attendance. They have a busy year planned and have collected items to be sent to the Bahamas to help those victims of Dorian.
The Club have an afternoon soiree planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a purse auction and lunch.
Five members attended the Fall Board meeting of the GFWC Florida in Orlando on Sept. 20-22.
