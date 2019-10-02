LP Woman's Club welcomes new members Oct. 2

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured from left to right: Karolyn Lind with Karolyn Lloyd, Sally Kinsey with Karen Reed, Mary Meisenheimer with Kerry Lanier, Mary Alfono, Peg Vachon with Mary Russo and Elaine Adelmann with Roseann Sharpe.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Special to Highlands News-Sun

LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club got off to a great start for their new club year welcoming six new members to the group of 59 members and six guests in attendance. They have a busy year planned and have collected items to be sent to the Bahamas to help those victims of Dorian.

The Club have an afternoon soiree planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a purse auction and lunch.

Five members attended the Fall Board meeting of the GFWC Florida in Orlando on Sept. 20-22.

