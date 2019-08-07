SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 is pleased to announce Jack Mainville as Elk of the Month for August 2019.
Mainville was born in Canada but moved to Syracuse, New York with his family as a child. He and his first wife had two daughters, Adele and Michelle, who now live in West Palm. He married his second wife in 1995. Sadly, she passed four years ago.
“Through the two marriages, he has more than 26 grandchildren and more than 37 great-grandchildren. He said that Christmas is always a big event,” the Lodge said.
Mainville was a transport driver for many years and traveled extensively around Florida. He would often deliver here in Sebring and when he retired, he decided to settle here.
Bingo has been a big part of his life. His father managed the Bingo Hall for the Knights of Columbus. Of course, Jack helped his father. He then managed a commercial Bingo and, in fact, married his second wife in a Bingo Hall. He joined a neighbor to play Bingo at the Elks and wanted to help. He joined the Sebring Elks four months ago and stepped right in and took charge, managing on Sundays.
“Many have commented on his smiling face and willingness to step up and help whenever possible,” the Lodge added. “Please, take the time to get to know Jack and we are fortunate to have someone like Jack who jumps in and responds to the needs of our Lodge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.