OKEECHOBEE – On Wednesday, March 27, the Okeechobee and Sebring communities came out to Jersey Mike’s to do more than eat a sandwich. They showed up for Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving to support a local charity. This year Martha’s House was honored to be selected as that charity.
The Jersey Mike’s stores in both Okeechobee and Sebring pledged 100% of the proceeds from the day, not just the profits, to be donated to Martha’s House. The generosity of the Jersey Mike’s team was shown to all Martha’s House employees who also spent the day at Jersey Mike’s to extend thanks to the community.
“It’s wonderful to see the Okeechobee and Sebring communities recognize the value of the work we do at Martha’s House,” stated Martha’s House Executive Director, Jonathan Bean. “We could not provide needed services for survivors of domestic violence without the support of our communities and partners like Jersey Mike’s.”
Several other community partners stepped up to ensure the public was aware of the Day of Giving and to make it as successful as possible. The Martha’s House and Jersey Mike’s teams would like to extend a special thank you to these community supporters: East Coast Signs, One Stop Party Shop, WOKC, and Morgan’s Furniture. Of course, local community members truly made the day successful by coming out and enjoying a meal on March 27.
Martha’s House is dedicated to its mission to empower, support, and provide services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through community partnerships, prevention, outreach, and shelter services Martha’s House maintains a commitment to providing education of the devastating impact of domestic violence in all areas of our community.
Martha’s House is supported by United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee counties as well as The Children’s Services Council of Okeechobee. For information about Martha’s House and the services provided call 863-763-2893 or visit marthashouse.org. For emergency services dial 911 or contact our 24-hour hotline at 863-763-0202.
