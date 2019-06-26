SEBRING — For the third time in two years, the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) was one of a small number chapters in the nation awarded the MOAA Foundation grant in the amount of $3,750. The chapter added $250 and made the total $4,000.
As in the previous occasions, the chapter donated these funds to the Highlands County Veterans Council for its Veterans Assistance Fund. This fund provides food and financial assistance to needy veterans in the community. With this year’s grant, the chapter has donated over $12,000 to the Veterans Council in the last two years.
According to retired Air Force Colonel Mike Turner, MOAA vice president of development and executive director of the MOAA Foundation: “Through the MOAA Foundation Community Outreach grant program, MOAA, one of the most respected voices speaking on behalf of military and veteran families nationwide, can rely on its robust 400-plus council and chapter network in all 50 states to help direct donor contributions where they will do the most good.”
According to local chapter president retired Army Colonel Mike Borders: “Helping our fellow veterans who are less fortunate is all about leaving no veteran behind. The first two iterations of the program proved invaluable, and we want to continue our support and assistance.” As an active member of the Veterans Council, the local MOAA chapter plays an integral role in the operation of the assistance fund.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with over 350,000 members worldwide. “It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are more than 400 chapters at the local level, representing the seven uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members qualify for auxiliary membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter president, COL Mike Borders, U.S. Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.