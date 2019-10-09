Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Suzanne Schilffarth is Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 October Elk of the Month. “Suzanne took over the duties of our Bulletin Editor in 2015,” said the Lodge. “This job involves getting all the correct information together each month and then compiling it with the printer on time.”
In 2019, Suzanne was also appointed the position of Lodge Chaplain.
Suzanne has two children and two stepchildren. Her son lives in Virginia and her daughter, who has twin sons, lives in Chicago. For 20 years she worked in administrative capacities for a mental health agency that covered seven Kentucky counties before retiring in 1994.
Suzanne and her husband, Ron, were married in 1995 and due to his job at that time, they lived in Asia for seven years. This allowed them to travel extensively throughout Asia, Europe, Australia, and the U.S. They retired and moved to Sebring in 2005.
“Here she found another love, Highlands Lakeside Theatre where she plays many roles,” added the Lodge. “She keeps busy and the Elks are extremely lucky to have her as a member.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.