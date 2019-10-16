Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Caroline DeLeo enjoys sitting on her front porch and watching the pedestrian traffic going by her home. But she also enjoys her privacy.
DeLeo implemented a plan to allow her to protect her privacy. The home at 103 S. DeLaney Ave. now has a “privacy garden.” As you go up the walkway to the home you pass through tall ti plants with their beautiful magenta leaves, jasmine, loropetulum, podocarpus, pencil cactus and variegated schefflera. Caroline has painted tires and placed pots of caladiums and daisies in the center. She has painted wood pallets on which to place potted plants.
Other plants include blooming orange ixora, oleander and mondo grass. There are many pieces of “hardscape” throughout the plantings. A trellis with a wandering vine, hanging bird feeders and brightly colored chairs add visual interest. DeLeo has placed several small solar lights in the area that come on at dusk to produce a fairyland effect.
This yard was brought to the attention of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club by people who pass by the home. Because of these recommendations, Caroline was presented with the Yard of the Month Award. If you would like to recommend a yard for the award, phone 863-452-1927.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.