SEBRING — It was with great pride, that VFW Post 4300 presented Highlands County Fire Rescue member Mark Fairfield, with our 2018 Paramedic of the Year Award. Mark was presented with a plaque, commemorating his achieve and selection, as well as a $100 check, both from VFW Post 4300.
“Without these brave and expertly trained individuals like Mark, our community would be sorely wanting,” the Post said.
VFW Post 4300 put in a recent news release, “The following was presented to us, on his behalf, in the selection award process:
Mark Fairfield has been selected by his peers to receive the VFW 2018 Paramedic of the Year Award.
Mark grew up in South America, as a child, while his father worked for the Civil Service. He later went into the Coast Guard reserve and at one time, provided security detail for President George H.W. Bush, off the shore of his beach home in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Mark began his EMS career working as an EMT in Boston, Massachusetts, for 10 years. He relocated to Florida and began his employment with Highlands County Emergency Medical Service on Nov. 8, 1993. He continued to work as an EMT, while attending Polk State College and received his Paramedic certification in 1994.
With his 36+ years of experience in Emergency Medicine, Mark brings to the table a wealth of experience and knowledge. He has shared this knowledge by helping precept EMT and Paramedic students from South Florida State College for the past 20 years. He is hard working, pulling far more than his share of voluntary overtime, and is always willing to help other crew members. Mark is well respected by his fellow employees, bringing a cool, calm demeanor to even the most stressful situation.
It is with pride and without hesitation that we nominate Mark Fairfield for Paramedic of the Year 2018.
Signed on behalf of: Lynda Schock; Karin Richardson; Lance Duvall (all EMS Captains)”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.