SEBRING — The Highlands Museum of The Arts (MoTA) is showcasing photography from the members of our Photography Club of Highlands MoTA. This gallery show will run from today, Jan. 2, through Friday Jan. 25.
We encourage the public to visit the Museum at 351 W. Center Ave. Sebring 33870. Hours will be Wednesday- Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the duration of the show. There will be an artist reception on Friday, Jan. 11, at the museum from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and it is a great opportunity to meet the talented photographers.
Featured work will be a variety of images, done in color as well as black and white. Prints vary from being framed, on canvas or on metal. Come and see art through the eye of a lens. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit HighlandsMoTA.org or call 863-385-5312. The mission of Highlands MoTA is to enrich lives in our diverse community by fostering essential conversations and encouraging creativity through exhibitions and educational activities that explore various types of art in order to connect people to creativity, knowledge, and ideas.
