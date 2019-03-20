AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present a Plein Air Painting Workshop by Andres Lopez. The workshop will take place Thursday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will meet at the Gazebo by the Jacaranda Hotel, Main Street Avon Park.

Andres Lopez, an award winning professional studio artist from Miami, will lead a workshop on Plein Air painting using oil paint on canvas. The workshop will open with instruction on outdoor oil painting methods, composition, and using the tools of the trade.

After a question and answer period, Lopez will start a painting to demonstrate the techniques taught. Students will start their paintings under the guidance of Lopez. Each student will have a completed painting by the end of the workshop.

Workshop cost $115 for HCA Members, $120 nonmembers. Deadline to register in April 5.

For more information, or to register contact Gaylin Thomas at 863-414-1578, email, mothomas@embarqmail.com.

