SEBRING — Two years ago a group of quilters from Frances II Mobile Home Park decided to honor the veterans who also live in their park with a Quilt of Valor.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor. To start the project, the group asked the veterans to register in the office. The quilters were a bit overwhelmed when the list contained 44 names.
The veterans were asked to list their years of service and the branch they served in. The group began sewing quilts for their own spouses or significant others and then by the age of the veteran. The group continued sewing and last Spring (2018) they presented quilts to 20 veterans.
On Monday, March 4, the group finished the project and presented quilts to 24 veterans at their Monday coffee. The quilters also honored and thanked all of the veterans who were in the audience.
“Sewing the quilts is a true honor,” said the group. “Many of these veterans are so excited to be recognized for their service. Many of them have tears in their eyes as they express their appreciation for the gift. It’s hard to describe the feeling when a veteran comes up to you with teary eyes to say thank you and says, ‘I left the military 50 years ago and this is my first thank you.’”
It’s an ongoing project as the group will continue to invite residents to sign up in the office to become their veterans for next year’s program.
Each veteran, quilter and quilt is photographed and will be on display in the Frances II Mobile Home Park clubhouse.
