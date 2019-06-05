AVON PARK — EXTENDED REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is offering a Friday series of Beginning Drawing classes for ages 13 and up, by international award-winning artist, Beverly Marshall.
The course of five, weekly, 90-minute classes teach different techniques in shading, the importance of light and dark areas, how to break down an image and how to control a pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast whether it be people or landscapes.
Class Schedule is Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. on June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5 at The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park.
Cost for five week course including supplies is $125. HCA members save 10%.
For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Gaylin at 863-414-1578 or mothomas@embarqmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.