Drawing class

Pencil drawing by Beverly Marshall.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — EXTENDED REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is offering a Friday series of Beginning Drawing classes for ages 13 and up, by international award-winning artist, Beverly Marshall.

The course of five, weekly, 90-minute classes teach different techniques in shading, the importance of light and dark areas, how to break down an image and how to control a pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast whether it be people or landscapes.

Class Schedule is Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. on June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5 at The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park.

Cost for five week course including supplies is $125. HCA members save 10%.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Gaylin at 863-414-1578 or mothomas@embarqmail.com.

