LAKE PLACID — What a day! Lake Placid Relay For Life included over 200 residents in a day-long, fun-filled schedule of activities conducted at Tropical Harbor Estates. The resulting donation made to Relay For Life was $8,500.
The day included many fundraising events, including a brown bag auction, spin the wheel, cornhole toss, rubber duck races, dart tournament, 34 beautiful baskets to raffle, men’s pool competition, shuffleboard tournament, basketball toss and a cake walk. Hot dog and sloppy Joe lunches were served all day.
An inspirational luminary display, dedicated to cancer survivors and the memories of loved ones lost to cancer, was lit at dusk on Saturday evening after a Helping Hands dinner, raising additional funds.
Judith Muise was the Relay For Life Team Captain, and Team Members included Diane Bennett, Mary Pelfrey and Mary Lyn Kingsley. The Tropical Harbor family of volunteers included dozens of others, including Mary Williams, who photographed all the events of the day.
Tropical Harbor Committees also donating funds to the Relay For Life total included the Dance Committee, Helping Hands Committee, Men’s Pancake Committee, Home Owners Association and the Tropical Harbor Craft Fair.
Local Businesses donating funds include Taylor Rental, Golden Coral, Lake Placid Marine, Cow Pies 2, Domino’s Pizza, Cow Pokes Watering Hole of Sebring, Quick Lube Car Wash, Super Wine & Liquor, numerous local beauty shops and the golf courses of Lake Placid and Sebring. Thank you for all your donations, helping to make our Relay For Life Day such a success.
Perhaps the most impressive and hopeful outcome of the Relay for Life Day at Tropical Harbor was seeing how many cancer survivors live in the park, identifiable by their dark purple t-shirts on Relay Day.
