AVON PARK — Do you want to enjoy a fun evening out with friends? Dress up or dress down and wear your favorite footwear? Do you want to help a local organization who serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Ridge Area Arc has the perfect summer time event for you.
Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This event will host nearly 100 women from Central Florida and features dynamic local speakers, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, door prizes and a few more surprises. The event will be held from 6-8 pm on July 12 in The Royal Palm Room at the Inn on the Lakes Hotel in Sebring.
The room is located on the second floor of the hotel and offers a panoramic view of Little Lake Jackson. Guests will be treated to an evening of entertainment, motivation and the opportunity to celebrate each other while helping to support Ridge Area Arc.
Sponsorship packages are available and include tickets to this exclusive event. Ridge Area Arc is accepting sponsorships though June 3. All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment.
Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased by calling 863-452-1295 ext. 106.
Seating is limited.
