SEBRING — Residents of Buttonwood Bay prepared blankets and teddy bears for distribution to The Palms and The Manor.
Residents of Buttonwood Bay donate money to make it possible to put a smile on the faces of folks that call these places home. Some individuals donated purchased lap blankets, as well, some donated hand made blankets.
One-hundred-fifty blankets and bears were delivered just before Christmas.
“Santa” Bob Polle, hadn’t left for the North Pole at that time was able to help put smiles on 100 faces at The Palms. Delivery to The Manor was made two days later.
The residents of Buttonwood Bay wish to thank everyone that made this possible.
