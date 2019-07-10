BELMONT, MICHIGAN — The ELE Foundation of Belmont, Michigan is pleased to announce a recipient of one of its Community Grant Awards to local resident Paul Scruton.
The ELE Foundation was formed by Jamie and Gerilyn May in memory of their son, Steven, who died in a tragic accident in 2010, two weeks before his high school graduation from Rockford High School. Steven signed all his emails and text messages ELE (Everybody Love Everybody) thus the name of the foundation.
Each year ELE gives two College Scholarships to graduating seniors at Rockford High School and two West Catholic High School, both schools located in West Michigan. Nominees for the scholarship awards are nominated by their classmates and winners are also voted on by the senior class of each school.
The Foundation also give Community Grants to individuals who embody the spirit of ELE. Paul Scruton was nominated as one of the recipients for 2019 because of his volunteer time with Samaritan’s Touch as well as his Bicycle Ministry and countless hours of other good works in the Highlands County area. P
Paul’s check and award were presented to him on Tuesday, July 2 at the weekly meeting of Highlands Ridge Breakfast Club. The presentation was made by Denny Wood (in person) and Bob Master via video link.
The ELE Foundation is very grateful to all its recipients this year for their embodiment to the spirit of ELE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.