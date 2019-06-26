Thorsten Przychocki

Thorsten Przychocki.

LEBANON, ILL. — Thorsten Przychocki, of Sebring, was named to the McKendree University Dean’s List for for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2019 semester.

McKendree University is among “America’s 100 Best College Buys” and recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Missouri. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Kentucky, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

