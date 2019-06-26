GEORGIA — A total of 734 South Georgia State College students have earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Academic Honors List, according to an announcement today by Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs, Dr. Robert Page. 188 students earned a spot on the President’s List, 260 on the Dean’s List, and 286 on the Academic Honors List.
Students enrolled in 12 or more semester hours of study with a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the President’s List for the semester. Students with a semester average of 3.5 to 3.9 on 12 or more semester hours of study are placed on the Dean’s List for that semester. Students enrolled in 5 to 11 semester hours of study with a grade point average of 3.5 or better are listed on the Academic Honors List for that semester.
Kristen E. Farless and Clara J. Simpson, both of Sebring, made the Dean’s List.
