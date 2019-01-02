SEBRING — Sebring Elks 1529 Elk of the Month for January is a very special person, always with a smile, always willing to help and has a great sense of humor. Brenda Richards is an asset to the Lodge by just being there. She is still working part time, so she does not get to volunteer as often as she would like, but “jumps in” when she can.
You probably have seen her if you have attended special events in the evenings or on weekends; she has helped in the dinning room and has helped behind the bar. She loves to dress up in costume, aka: dinosaur and tarantula.
“I have been a proud member of Sebring Elks 1529 for four years.” said Richards.
She enjoys volunteering along with her husband of 28 years, Buddy Richards. Brenda is very much a people person which accounts for the type of work she has done in the past: elementary teacher, hotel front desk supervisor, sales person in retail stores, RV and auto sales and office manager and activities director at a retirement community.
Brenda has been the President of both the Avon Park Breakfast Rotary and the Sebring Jaycees. She has spent most of her years in Florida, with a few years scattered in Virginia, Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Lodge wishes to thank Brenda for being a positive “spark” at Sebring Elks 1529.
