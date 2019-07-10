SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 are proud to acknowledge Bailey Hanchey for the Elk of the Month for July.
Bailey is a seventh-generation Floridian born and raised mostly in Dade City, Florida. However, she has lived all over the state up until two years ago when she moved to Lake Placid. She married Elk Member Chris Hanchey this past October.
She has been an insurance agent for nine years for State Farm in Winter Haven and loves her job. She joined as an Elk a little over a year and half ago and says she is very happy to be part of such a wonderful organization. She is always helping around the Lodge.
She has been very active with the golf events helping with registration, Vodka Tent Sales, selling tickets for raffle and mulligans. She jumps in and helps tend bar, works the dining room during events, washes dishes when needed, helps cook, paint and clean when she can. For the past two years she has helped with the Dirty Dozen Event.
“You can always count on her to pitch in with a beaming smile on her face. How lucky the Sebring Elks are,” said the Lodge.
